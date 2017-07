10 CIs and 14 IPs transferred Ten Chief Inspectors (CIs) and 14 Inspectors (IPs) have been transferred with immediate effect by the National Police Commission on a recommendation made by Police Chief Pujith Jayasundara and the National Police Commission.

Dengue statistics: Authorities face difficulties in notifying accurate numbers The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) today said that an issue has arisen when obtaining the accurate number of Dengue patients, since the responsible authorities were not able to notify it on a daily basis.

PRECIFAC summons P. B. Jayasundera Former Treasury secretary Dr. P. B. Jayasundera, former Co-operatives and Internal Trade Ministry secretary, former deputy secretary to the Treasury and Lanka Sathosa ex-chairman were summoned by the PRECIFAC today in connection with a loss of Rs.136 million incurred by the state in 2014.

Abduction, torture of Tamils remain systematic: ITJP Abduction and torture of Tamils by the Sri Lankan security forces remain systematic because in 30 months the new Government has failed to dismantle the networks of the ‘deep state’, a Johannesburg-based, the International Truth and Justice Project (ITJP) said in its latest report.