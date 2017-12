Shipping containers to be cleaned and disinfected Russia agreed to lift the restriction on tea trade with Sri Lanka on condition that all shipping containers were thoroughly cleaned and disinfected under the supervision of the National Plant Quarantine Service, prior to loading to ensure they did not contain plant matter or pest species, Sri Lanka's Ambassador in Russia Saman Weerasinghe said.

Lunch time protests in main postal offices tomorrow Protests are to be held today in five Regional Mail Sorting Centres (RMSC) and twelve divisional post offices during the lunch hour demanding the government to settle the dispute in recruitment procedure in postal service.

Tamil politicians trust Sinhala police officers: NP Governor Northern Province (NP) Governor Reginald Cooray said today that Tamil politicians in the North were being provided security by Sinhala Police officers as they could trust them.

Animal lover in UK dedicated herself to stray dogs in SL A heart-touching incident was reported in a foreign media where an animal lover Rachel Schofield in England had dedicated herself to focus on the charity after an eye-opening holiday to Sri Lanka exposed her to the reality of its estimated three million strays.