Some J’pura nurses on strike Around 150 nursing staff attached to the Sri Jayewardenepura General Hospital (SJGH) had refused to report to duty today in protest of a newly introduced fingerprint machine, SJGH Director Dr. Susitha Senaratne said.

'Foreigners Only' hotels are to be prosecuted The Tourist Police with the assistance of the Local Government bodies, the Tourism Development Authority and the Tourist Board will conduct raids on restaurants, villas and tourist lodges in the southern tourist belt that cater only to foreigners and discriminate against Sri Lankans under the directive of the Local Government and Provincial Councils Minister Faizer Musthapha.

Gay population in SL now tops 7500 In a report by the National Venereal Diseases and Prevention of AIDS project it is stated that there are 7500 persons identified as gays in Sri Lanka.

‘Phone calls’ to import rice, fertilizer: MR Former president and MP Mahinda Rajapaksa said yesterday the country was self-sufficient under his tenure but phone calls are being made today when there are shortages of fertilizer or rice.