Sri Lanka Business News – Biz 1st Review 360 TV1 29th December 2017

Politicos may cross over; not people - MR While claiming that it was unavoidable to stop the political party members crossing over, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa said that many of these members would be standing against the Government.

Alleged clearing of forests -- Environmentalist wants matter probed Environmentalist and Environmental Conservation Trust Director Sajeewa Chamikara yesterday requested President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to appoint a Commission to probe the alleged clearing of forests by State Minister Palitha Range Bandara.

Archaeology Dept. to take over Sampur Chetiya area for preservation The entire land area, where the Sudaikuda Chetiya at Sampur in Trincomalee was located would be taken over by the Archaeology Department shortly for preservation, Director General of Archeology Prof. P.B. Mandawela said yesterday.

Next party leader will be an educated, intelligent youth: President President Maithripala Sirisena said yesterday he would hand over the leadership of the SLFP not to a member of his family but to an educated and intelligent youth who engaged in clean, decent and corruption-free politics.