Direct to indirect tax ratio of 20:80 to change to 60:40 The main objective of the proposed Inland Revenue Bill (IRB) is to introduce a 60:40 direct to indirect tax ratio from the current direct to indirect tax ratio of 20:80 within the next three years with an across-the-board tax regime for taxable income including those at religious places of worship, Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera said yesterday.

CC to recommend officials to the OMP With the Office of Missing Persons Act becoming operational, the Constitutional Council (CC) chaired by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya will meet next week to discuss the appointment of officials to this office, an official said.

Finance Ministry denies social media claims The Finance Ministry said today dismissed social media claims that the vehicle used in the alleged failed attempt to abduct Medical Faculty Students Action Committee (MFSAC) convener belonged to it.

IR Bill - Finance minister's powers restricted:AG The Attorney General said the subject minister’s power was restricted in the proposed Inland Revenue Bill, but information could be sought from the Inland Revenue Department to be made available to Parliament when necessary as stipulated in the Constitution .