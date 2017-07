TN CM Palaniswami calls new Lankan law ‘a set back’ Expressing Shock at the Sri Lankan Parliament passing a new Bill to prevent Tamil Nadu fishermen from fishing in their traditional waters in Palk Bay, the chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said the new legislation was a severe setback to the diplomatic efforts being taken to resolve the issue amicably.

Education TUs rebuke Minister's logic on dengue eradication Education Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam’s logic to wear long sleeved clothes to protect school children from dengue was hilarious and worthless, Education Trade Unions claimed yesterday.

Bank of China to open branch here Bank of China, one of the largest State-owned financial institutions in China is expected to open a branch in Colombo this year, its first in South Asia, a spokesman said yesterday.

Govt. has no intention to divest Peradeniya, Colombo Universities from UGC: Kiriella Higher Education Minister Lakshman Kiriella said yesterday the government had not taken any decision to divest the Colombo and Peradeniya universities from the purview of the University Grant Commission (UGC).