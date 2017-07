Army takes over operations of petroleum refineries The operations of the Kolonnawa and Muthurajawela petroleum distribution control were taken over by the Army at midnight yesterday in order to restore the fuel supply, Army Spokesman Roshan Seneviratne said.

Protections of Victims of Crime and Witness: Govt. presents amendments Government presented the amendment to the Bill titled Assistance to and Protection of Victims of Crime and Witnesses to Parliament today.

Foreign Exchange Bill passed in Parliament The amended Foreign Exchange Bill was passed in Parliament a short while ago with a majority of 78 votes.

Action will be taken against those responsible: Sagala Action will be taken against the police officers involved in the alleged attempt to abduct Medical Faculty Students' Action Committee (MFSAC) convener Rayan Jayalath, if is is found that they had acted outside the provisions of the law, Law and Order Minister Sagala Ratnayake told Parliament today.