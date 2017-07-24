“SPY SHIPS, ALL” – by Desmond Kelly ‘the Star of eLanka’

“SPY SHIPS, ALL”

H.M.Cy.S. Vijaya spotted at sea, around Queensland? ,

No no no! , our’s was a little “Minesweeper”, this one was a bit more like the “Mahasena”,with spy-gadgets fitted, not Sri Lankan ones but your typical Chinese “inventions” that “work” for the Chinese, but no-one else.

Isn’t it strange?, “do as we say, not as we do”!

Almost to the beginning of this century, the main strength of China was in it’s “Population” . Not many Warships to talk of,but MORE Chinese, than you could poke a “chop-stick” at. Now, as they,(the Chinese), start buying really large sections of Australia proper, I am under the impression that they, naturally, wish to “see” as much of the Country, that they are buying-into, and this was one possible reason that one of their modern “spy-ships” was”spied” on waters just out of sunny Queensland. Another possible reason was perhaps the fact that there were American Ships “exercising” in these waters too.

Still, the Chinese have made it very clear that they DO NOT want the seas around China contaminated by strange viruses like the American or Australian Navies

or even the odd Aircraft flying over their terrority, while, for decades, now, clever Chinese “satellites” have been picking-up American movies as they were being filmed to “show” them in China BEFORE these films were screened in America & around the rest of the World.

Yet, S.S.(Spy-Ship) China, spotted off the Queensland

Coast in Australia think it is quite in order to DO exactly what they want others NOT TO DO.! , in other words, “do as we say, not as we do”!!

doesn’t this seem somewhat funny to you?.

Respectfully, to the Australian Government I would say

“Do not trust anyone. Do what you have to do, as an Ally, no more, no less. Do not sell parts of this Country that “exceed” in size, shape or form. Never mind the

H.A.M. (Home Affairs Ministry). We have Mutton, oops, Dutton, now, Peter. He made a very good Emigration Minister. Concentrate on the Department of Emigration. Australia will only be as good as the people they let-into the Country, in the first place.

Make no mistake. Other Countries around us will look after themselves FIRST. AUSTRALIA, at the moment, is the BEST place to live in. Let us KEEP IT like that.

