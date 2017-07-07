“THE SPORTS’ BOARD”

by Desmond Kelly ‘the Star of eLanka’

I have never heard of anything SO RIDICULOUS in my entire life. The “top” cricketers of Australia “going on strike”, “top” A.F.L. football teams partaking of illicit drugs, PRESCRIBED by doctors, so-called “top” tennis players, swearing at referees, bawling out insults at lowly ball-boys, busting expensive tennis racquets whenever they LOSE a match, or being “BORED” on a tennis court while playing in a tournament famous around the World.

I have never heard of anything SO RIDICULOUS EITHER, when a former World Champion Boxer is beaten “on points” by an unanimous decision, when his young Australian opponent was teetering on the edge of a “knockout” in an earlier “round” & was the ONE who was MOST SURPRISED by his own “Win”.

This young Aussie Teacher/Boxer IS a fine sportsman & pugilist who will be a World Champion one day, but right now, the former Champion is STILL Champion, in my opinion. When the “return bout” takes place, which it will, I believe, this will be proved beyond any doubt. I have my doubts, however, that the “same referees” will be on hand for the 2nd “fight”. Some boxing referees should either “retire” or take themselves to “Spec-Savers” without delay. Macula-degeneration is a real threat.

At the risk of repeating myself, NOTHING is more ridiculous than the wages-paid, to most “top” Sportsmen/women. Not one of the Aussie Cricketers will be tolerated in the “dole-queue” although, at the time of this “writing”, they are all, now unemployed.

This is, of course, if Centrelink are doing their job correctly. Most of these Cricketers could BUY CENTRELINK. “Footy-players” may not be as financially fortunate, but most of their former champions OWN Pubs & unless, as Slim Dusty sang, it is a “Pub with no beer”, I could see no reason as to why they should be paid the dole either.

Any professional Tennis player, even one who is bored with the game, earns around $65.000 PER GAME! , which, as anyone knows, is the average ANNUAL SALARY of an average person in Australia.

With all the “Religous Controversy” going on, at the moment, & the implication of a “top” Aussie “Minister” involved in a “cover-up”of sorts, Australia’s recent “Census” tells us that 30% of YOU are Atheists.

As far as this writer is concerned, there is only ONE religon in the Country anyway, & depending where you came from, this religon could be adequately described as either ” SPORTIANITY” or “SPORTISM”. SPORT IS THE MAIN RELIGON IN AUSTRALIA & as such, each and every Sports-person should realize that, especially if you reach the “top rungs” of the Sports-Ladder, YOU, my friend, are an “Entertainer” who, people pay big money to see. There are certain “rules” which must be followed. Your “Sports-Administrators” are, in fact, your “bosses”. They are RUNNING the business which you are a part of. Certainly, they need YOU, to keep their business going, but then, you need THEM to keep yourself going. THEY hold the trump card, however. Like this other gentleman that everyone now knows, who holds the Top job in the U.S.namely Donald John Trump.

If the PRESIDENT of your Sports-Administration loses his job, HE will quickly find something else to do. He is a “Business-Man”. If Donald Trump loses the “White-House”, he will quickly move back to his own, & then start up another business from Trump-Tower.

This is where diplomacy must come in. Get together with your various “Unions” & talk things over with the other mob. You are “Entertainers”. Go out, do not shout. This is what your life’s about. Do not rant and do not rave, let not boredom be your slave.

If you have read my “verse”, written by my own hand, you, friend, will be “worse-off”, understand,?

