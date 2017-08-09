SAME-SEX-SALL’Y

by Desmond Kelly

“Boy marry boy? , girl marry girl? (a question)

that has Australia in a whirl!

What is the BEST solution in sight?

Undoubtedly, it is, “A PLEBISCITE”.

A plebiscite of this “same-sex” sall’y,

is it a “forte’ “, or a folly?

Whatever it is, let the Country decide

Plebiscite?, yes!, let me be your guide.

D.K.

It is an important decision. It involves “people”.

As a matter of fact, “People-Power” decisions in Australia are swiftly becoming more important, as it now becomes imperative for “Governments” to make up their minds, legislate, do whatever they are supposed to do in order to “keep” Australia on the top rung, as the best Country in the World, to live in.

IN AUSTRALIA, HOWEVER,

“Parliment”, at the moment, is becoming something of a joke.With the shortage of good television comedy programmes, watching most Parlimentary-Sessions is now thoroughly recommended if one is “looking” for a good laugh. Our “Pollies” have an uncanny knack of

“reaching-out” to grab some unimportant topic, argue the toss for hours on end, throw some superb comedic lines at one another &, in the end, let their indecision win, every time. Enough is enough, as the British Prime Minister quoted, not long ago. They wanted to “do their own thing” over there, so what did they do? , they “broke” their ties with other Nations and caused what is now commonly known as “Brexit”, or “a

British-Exit, looking at it from a different angle.

In “Great-Britain” or America, which wishes to be “Great” again, at least, they get together and make their “snap-decisions” with a snapping yes, or no.!.

There are NO ifs or buts, no whys or wherefores, but, in Australia, as I have said (&written) many times before, procrastination is rife. The Politicians here, cannot seem to make up their minds, one way or another, on anything, leave alone the important issues. Procrastination causes exasperation.

This is why I think that, be it a “postal-plebiscite”,

a “pen or pencilled”, plebiscite, or a “printed” plebscite, as far as I am concerned, it is a “Primary-Plebiscite”& should be decided by every single resident Citizen of thus Country, whose decision should then be FINAL.

This is the only fair way of doing it.

In my book, homosexuality & lesbianism have been going on since the year “dot”. Same-Sex Marriage has “entered the scene” yesterday, in contrast. Marriage simply means a (hopefully) lifelong union between a man and a woman, followed, also hopefully, by procreation & the continuation of the human race, BUT, now the same sex want to marry each other, so, why bother? , put it to the people, text “SAME-SEX” to one another. LET THE PEOPLE DECIDE.

Desmond Kelly

Star of eLanka.