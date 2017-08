Attack on two PCs in Jaffna; two suspects arrested Two suspects were arrested from the Jaffna and Kopai areas this morning in connection with the assault on two police constables in Kopay, Jaffna last week, Police said.

Indefinite train strike from tonight: LEOU The Railway Engine Drivers Union yesterday announced that they would launch an indefinite strike from tonight over several demands including the operation of Chinese power sets having problems with their break system.

Mahendran ‘threatened’ me to appoint Saman Kumara: Ex-EPF Chief Former EPF Superintendent A. Jayalath told the Commission of Inquiry that former Governor Arjun Mahendran had threatened him to appoint Saman Kumara, the controversial dealer, for EPF Front Office operations in 2015.

Ravi should resign respectfully: Dayasiri Sports Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara said yesterday Foreign Affairs Minister Ravi Karunanayake should resign until the Bond Commission’s probe was completed and that he would support a no-faith motion if brought against Minister Karunanayake.