We want solution to SAITM and not NFTH: GMOA While commenting of the Health Ministry’s decision to take the Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital (NFTH) under its purview, the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) yesterday said it was demanding a solution to the issue involving the SAITM, and not the NFTH; “The SAITM is just a part of NFTH,” it added.

NFTH provides free treatment during GMOA strike The Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital (NFTH) came to the rescue of patients who were inconvenienced by the strike launched by the Government Medical Officers’ Association’s (GMOA), Deputy Director Dr. Bimantha Gunasekara said today.

I'm now better prepared for a fresh fight: Wimal If Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had intervened to bail him out, it means it was the Prime Minister himself who had ensured he remained in remand custody, National Freedom Front (NFF) Leader and MP Wimal Weerawansa said after he was released on bail today.

Stockholm lorry rams crowds, killing at least five people At least five people are believed to have been killed when a truck 'driven by a man in a balaclava' crashed into shoppers in a terror attack in Stockholm today.