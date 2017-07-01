A SAD SONG

By Desmond Kelly ‘the Star of eLanka’

Just as there are “drinking songs”, cheating songs, “truck-driving & happy songs” in Country music, there are also some very “sad songs”, still, beautifully written, recorded, & sung by some.of the greatest voices of the.genre such as Gene Watson and Vince Gill. This song was actually recorded by both. The author of this song, chords & lyrics was Harlan Howard and is available for your listening pleasure on You-Tube. The “title”says it all

“LET ME BE THE FIRST TO GO”.

“LORD, I’VE NEVER ASKED FOR ANY FAVOURS

AND, I’M NOT TOO DESERVING, THAT, I KNOW

BUT WHEN IT’S PARTING TIME FOR ME & “BABY”

PLEASE LET ME BE THE FIRST TO GO.

DON’T TAKE THE HEART OUT OF OUR FAMILY

ME & THE KIDS WOULD MISS HER SO

I DON’T THINK I COULD LIVE ONE DAY WITHOUT HER

SO, LET ME BE THE FIRST TO GO

THIS HAPPY HOME WE SHARE, IS HER CREATION

IT’S WARM & CHEERFUL, FROM HER HAPPY GLOW

SHE HAS SO MUCH MORE LOVE TO GIVE, THAN I DO

SO, LET ME THE FIRST TO GO

PLEASE, LET ME BE THE FIRST TO GO”

While the lyrics are sad.and meaningful, the tune is melodic and unforgettable. Pure Country Music”

Desmond Kelly

