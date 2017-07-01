A SAD SONG
By Desmond Kelly ‘the Star of eLanka’
Just as there are “drinking songs”, cheating songs, “truck-driving & happy songs” in Country music, there are also some very “sad songs”, still, beautifully written, recorded, & sung by some.of the greatest voices of the.genre such as Gene Watson and Vince Gill. This song was actually recorded by both. The author of this song, chords & lyrics was Harlan Howard and is available for your listening pleasure on You-Tube. The “title”says it all
“LET ME BE THE FIRST TO GO”.
“LORD, I’VE NEVER ASKED FOR ANY FAVOURS
AND, I’M NOT TOO DESERVING, THAT, I KNOW
BUT WHEN IT’S PARTING TIME FOR ME & “BABY”
PLEASE LET ME BE THE FIRST TO GO.
DON’T TAKE THE HEART OUT OF OUR FAMILY
ME & THE KIDS WOULD MISS HER SO
I DON’T THINK I COULD LIVE ONE DAY WITHOUT HER
SO, LET ME BE THE FIRST TO GO
THIS HAPPY HOME WE SHARE, IS HER CREATION
IT’S WARM & CHEERFUL, FROM HER HAPPY GLOW
SHE HAS SO MUCH MORE LOVE TO GIVE, THAN I DO
SO, LET ME THE FIRST TO GO
PLEASE, LET ME BE THE FIRST TO GO”
While the lyrics are sad.and meaningful, the tune is melodic and unforgettable. Pure Country Music”
