



“A SAD CHAOSMAS” – By Desmond Kelly ‘the Star of eLanka’

A happy Christmas, for most of us, a sad chaosmas for those unlucky folk, run down by a lunatic in Melbourne Town, very recently. While I do not particularly want this article “on-line”, via eLanka, simply because it’s just another “bad-news” one, (God knows we have had too many, in 2017 anyway), however, why this happened, how it happened, & how it could be possibly be “stopped” from happening, at all, starting next year, is my reason for writing this one.

I has to be quite obvious that the latest W.O.D.(weapon of destruction) is the common motor vehicle. This seems to be the easiest, most convenient way for any “nut-case” to carry out his/her evil plans of killing people. A “vehicle”, so commonly seen by so many, on our roads every single day, would be something least expected to suddenly become a W.O.D., the reason why it happened, is also very simple to understand. While Australia is “moving progressively ahead” in “”Medical-Matters”, the Country is sadly lacking in “Mental Capability. Australia LEADS in research of diseases like lung cancer, & various other bodily mal-functions. They have the most up-to-date hospitals which are World famous, BUT, mental dysfunction is STILL very much ignored.



They do have the odd mental hospital around, but the patients therein are much saner than most of the mental- maniacs roaming our Streets. One of these was this stupid S.O.B.& his W.O.D. This “driver” & equally stupid bloody “partner”decided that “now” would be the ideal time to wreak havoc among the shoppers in Melbourne, and if it shows my readers how stupid these two idiots would have been, there could have been members of their OWN families or Nationalities, among the people they “hit”,lunatics, roaming the Streets of Melbourne (supposedly the most “liveable” Town in the World).

I do NOT consider myself to be “stupid”. I DO realize that “home-grown” terrorism can & will surface at times, but, as I have said & written, so many times before, & here I go again.

We choose our Governments & elect them to their fancy jobs so they can run the Country to the best of their ability.

Millions, & now Billions of taxpayers’ money has been, is now, and will be spent in the future, for this purpose.

1. Most importantly, Government, get your “priorities” right.

2. From 2018, EVERY MIGRANT OR REFUGEE entering Australia must be “TRIPLE-CHECKED” BEFORE admittance.

Not sure ?, Send them back to their own Countries.

We are a superb “multi-cultural” Country, without a doubt.

However, IF some home-grown terrorist OR “troublemaker”

already resident here is charged & found guilty of some serious misconduct, REVOKE their Citizenship, send them (& their families) back to where they first came from.

3. From 2018, a “ZERO-TOLERENCE” effort is IMPERATIVE.

Right now, in addition to the lunatics & their vehicles, hurting innocents on our roads, there are very young idiots going around, bashing people & even POLICE.!!

The Cops cannot do much, even to protect themselves in this day & age, so, young thugs from other Countries, should also be sent-packing (with their families), & never be allowed to re-enter Australia. Aussie “thugs” should also be sent to “Asian-Prisons”/on Contract, to “serve” what I would call a “REAL jail-term. Our prisons in Oz are fondly compared with 3 & even 4 Star Hotels around the World.

The “Crims” here are re-offending, simply to go back home.

Send them to Bali, the Phillipines or Singapore to serve their sentences. They will come back, “deftly-dehabilitated”.

INCUMBENT AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENTS, don’t be SOOKS. Discipline never hurt anyone. Without discipline, we are not only DISABLED, we are UNABLE to do any-bloody thing.

Many many years ago, in 1962, I came to Melbourne as a “Migrant”, to escape from an anti-white, Sinhala-only Policy, adopted by the “Lion-Race” Government at the time.

I fled headlong, believe it or not, into a “White-Australia” Government Policy which wanted only “White People” to inhabit Oz. Most of the Aborigines at the time had gone “walk-about”. I didn’t know whether I was Arthur, Martha or Mc Arthur. I wasn’t “black”, I wasn’t “White”, I was “brown”, I think, & so they accepted me here. GOVERNMENTS OF AUSTRALIA, it doesn’t matter an iota, what colour, caste or creed a person is, admit them ONLY if they will be an asset to this Country, reject them IF there is the slightest doubt,

It all starts with the Department of Immigration & Emigration. Discipline is the initial WORD. Admit them if they are good for the Country. Kick them out if they are not.

IT IS AS PLAIN AND AS SIMPLE AS THAT.

A very happy New Year of 2018 (hopefully) to all.





Desmond Kelly – Star of eLanka.