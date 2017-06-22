“A ROSE IN THE SNOW”
by Desmond Kelly ‘the Star of eLanka’
A Canadian “rose in the snow”, for a change. Everyone of my eLanka readers will know
that, compared to Australia, Canada is “a very cold place” indeed. Cold, in climate, I mean.
However, this particular “rose in the snow” would have to be, in my own humble opinion,
the”warmest”,best, female singer of a “Country Song”, I think I have ever heard. She compares very favourably with the “top”female Country Stars of the U.S.A.Her name ?, Shirley Myers.
Shirley was signed to “Stony Plain Records”& released her “debut” album with them in 1997.
The album was titled “Let it rain”& her first “single” which was the title-song reached the top 5 of the Canadian Singles Chart, however folks, MY favourite, from Shirley is anything but a “Stony Plain Record”, it is on “You-Tube”, NO-ONE will sing this song better & although I am not trying to
“sell” any Canadian “Record Companies” , I love good music and want to”share” this song with all my eLanka readers. Rex Benson wrote the song. Here are the lyrics to :- “A ROSE IN THE SNOW”.
It feels like December, & I don’t remember
A time when love’s ember, burn’t quite so low
The North wind is blowing,& I’ll leave you, knowing
Your heart’s grown cold as, a rose in the snow
It gives me the “shivers”, to watch our love wither
We once walked a garden, where all good things grow
It’s no use pretending, I know that it’s ending
Your heart’s grown cold as, a rose in the snow
“Musical Interlude”
It gives me the “shivers”, to watch our love wither
We once walked a garden, where all good things grow
There’s no sense in lying, I know that it’s dying
Cos, your heart’s grown cold as, a rose in the snow
Cos, your heart’s grown cold as, A ROSE IN THE SNOW.
A beautiful song, beautifully sung, superb lyrics, and
a “melody” that you will want to hear over & over again.
Desmond Kelly.
. Star of eLanka.
P.S. Wherever I may be, it’s “Country” for me. D.K.
