RideForCharity’s fundraising : Fundraisers: Gerald Simon, Walter de Kretser

Dear friends,

On the first of March 2017, in celebration of our fiftieth year, We’re getting on our bikes and riding 400 kilometres to raise money for a small rural not-for-profit hospital on the Jaffna peninsula in Sri Lanka.

Dr. Samuel Fisk Green was an American medical missionary who founded Sri Lanka’s first teaching hospital in Manipay, which was later renamed the Green Memorial Hospital in his honour. The hospital is in its 170th year and is still a teaching hospital today, but it only survives (barely) because of the selfless commitment shown by a handful of individuals who are determined to keep it a free/charity hospital, as Dr. Green himself would have wanted.

During the 30 year civil conflict that destroyed all local infrastructures the hospital too was virtually none operational – plundered and destroyed – but with hard work and unwavering commitment in 2012/13 the teaching facilities were revived and 50 young girls, orphaned by the conflict, acquired degrees in ‘specialist knowledge and nursing skills’ at the Green Memorial. This I find very special because in a region where there’s nothing at all such an opportunity gives those young orphaned women something – dignity. Every story is a touching one because the hospital itself is all about giving – the few who give to the many. The Green Memorial provides free medical care where 50% of costs are subsidised by the Charity. Patients who can afford to pay do so by way of a contribution, which goes towards staffing costs. A free clinic is run weekly for those who cannot afford to pay for the care. Now, I don’t know about you but I find that extraordinary.

Still there’s a lot more to do and the hospital is in dire need of all sorts of medical equipment. Most immediate is a Kidney Haemodialysis Machine that costs USD 8000 and it is to raise money for the purchase of this new machine that I will get on my bike and suffer 400km across the island’s northern dry-zone.

So friends, the suffering is what we can do – but we are looking for your sponsorship to help lessen the burden of our commitment to raise USD 8000 for the kidney dialysis machine badly needed at the Green Memorial Hospital. Please give generously – as we are looking to raise as much as possible – $20 per kilometre for the 400km ride would buy the machine.

Every penny of your donations will go directly to the ‘Friends of Manipay’ charity – our personal contribution is to self-fund our entire trip to Sri Lanka, do the hard miles on the bike and add to your donations to bring us as close to the target as possible.

Thank you all in advance for your generosity – we truly appreciate your support.

Gerald & Walter.

PS: We’d also like to dedicate the ride to the memory of Bavalan Pathmanathan (also from Manipay) who tragically lost his young life when getting hit in the chest with a cricket ball during a game. This is for you too.

DONATIONS:

Charity Name: FRIENDS OF MANIPAY HOSPITAL – is a UK registered charity.

Through Virgin Money Giving, you can sponsor us directly and donations will be quickly processed and passed on to the charity. Bank transfers can also be made directly to the charity accounts below.

BANK UK

Account Name – Friends of Manipay Hospital

HSBC, Cross Road, Golders Green, London, NW11 7NX

Bank sort code 400311

Account number 31382969

IBAN number: GB83MIDL40031131382969

BANK SRI LANKA

Account Name: Institute of Medical Sciences Trust

Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC, Jaffna branch, 474 Hospital road, Jaffna

Account Number No: 1060111500

Swift code: CCEYLKLX

Bank code: 7056

Branch code: 006

Friends of Manipay – WEBSITE – FACEBOOK

THE TEAM (Riding with me)

Michael Arnold

Sunil Abeynaike

Walter De Kretser