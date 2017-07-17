Request to feature award-winning LIFE GIVING STORIES 2017: Five storytellers from diverse backgrounds on the ultimate gift of life

Everyone has a story. Stories help us connect to each other. They can sometimes save lives. Directed by master storyteller and photographer William Yang and writer and producer Annette Shun Wah, Life Giving Stories is an inspiring storytelling work bringing together five storytellers from a culturally and linguistically diverse background to tell personal stories about their lives.

Be moved by the heartbreaking stories of grieving parents who donate the organs of their son to the extraordinary strength and resilience of individuals who have been touched by organ and tissue donation. Accompanied by rare photographs from private collections, they reveal engaging and moving insights into family, determination, ambition and hardship.

