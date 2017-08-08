“R.I.P”, PRINCESS DIANA

by Desmond Kelly ‘the Star of eLanka’

This “saying” keeps coming up. It is a good saying because it makes a lot of sense. “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH”

Alright, time has passed us by, and it is almost 20 years since Diana, the Princess if Wales, also known as the “Peoples’ Princess, perished in the tragic car accident, along with Dodi Fayed & driver Henri Paul.

How it happened, why it happened, boggles the mind. There are so many reasons, so many theories connected with this tragic accident, so far, no-one can be certain of the actual cause. To my mind, IF the Mercedes Benz vehicle, driven by Henri Paul, had previously been in an accident that had rendered it undrivable, then, tragically, this WAS AN ACCIDENT waiting to happen & did, killing a beautiful Princess, & possibly the slightly inebriated son of a Billionaire & his driver. No matter how expertly this vehicle was repaired after it’s last accident, no matter how good or unmarked, it looked, any tiny flaw in the mechanism could have caused this “Benz” to veer off the road and into the pillar that killed three people. Even IF there was another car involved, I cannot see how a small vehicle photographed at the scene could have been responsible, even IF it had accidentally smacked into the side of the much larger Merc. Henri Paul would have easily “righted” the car he was driving and Diana would still be alive today.

As I have said, you don’t have to be Albert Einstein to figure out that no-one could directly be blamed for this accident. Even the “Paparaatzi” were nowhere near the vehicle when it crashed. It was a “spur of the moment decision by both Diana & Dodi to take that ill-fated ride, rather than “stay-put” where they were.

Driver Henri Paul could NOT have known that the car was not 100% mechanically perfect. The Royal Family were in NO WAY connected with this either. After all, Princess Diana was still the MOTHER of the Queen’s two grandsons, whether she was popular or unpopular at the palace. Dodi’s dad, stricken with grief at the death of his son, was turning in all directions to find SOMEONE to blame. AFTER the tragedy, Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth & her husband, Prince Phillip, WERE AFFECTED by it, without any doubt, whatsoever, BUT were the only Royal Couple available to “look -after” the two still very young sons of Diana and had to concentrate on this, in the first instance.

To make a long story short, Princess Diana, the very beautiful “Peoples’ Princess” as she was well-known, is now at rest in her own garden. Sure, she had a troubled marriage. Who doesn’t? Show me a “Couple” who could say that theirs was a perfect marriage, and I’ll show yoy a couple of liars. Sure, she was involved with men, other than her husband. This “husband” was involved with other women too. We have to remember that it takes “Two to Tango”. Typically, the “Social-Media” has to make a story or three in order to exist. Any “scoop” is better than “No-scoop”. I firmly belueve that God has given each of us a “brain” to figure these things out, but what I would now like to say is simply this. “Rest in Peace now”, Princess Diana, you were a beautiful caring woman, not just to your two boys, but also to so very many unfortunates, in your short life. You will never be forgotten. You WERE “England’s Rose” so rest now, in God’s care.

Desmond Kelly.