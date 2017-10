Probe commenced against ASP Daluwatta- Police Media Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekera said that the statements scheduled to be recorded from ASP Daluwatta in connection with assault of a youth arrested in the protest against transfer of the Mattala Airport and Hambantota harbor to India on a long term lease.

Be cautious when dealing with China: US Every country should be cautious when working with China due to China’s lack of transparency in certain engagements, a top US Military Officer said yesterday.

Ex-CJ faults AG of misleading Parliament Former Chief Justice Sarath N. Silva today told the Supreme Court that the Attorney General was guilty of misleading Parliament through his opinion on the amendments introduced to the Provincial Councils Amendment Bill during the committee stage of its passage.

FCID seeks Interpol assistance to arrest Namal’s former secretary The Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) has sought the assistance of Interpol to arrest MP Namal Rajapaksa’s former secretary Ornella Iresha Silva over the court case involving alleged money laundering which is to be taken up at the Colombo Magistrate's Court tomorrow, Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.