PRECIOUS MEMORIES

by Desmond Kelly ‘the Star of eLanka’

Something very different, something astounding, something that had me completely gob-smacked & I’ve been around for eighty one years. When we say the name Jerry Lee Lewis

one immediately thinks about “rock n roll”, a mad wild-haired pianist with a reputation to match.

Born in 1935, the good old days, “the killer”, as he was called, started “entertaining” at a very young age, went through the usual “sex, drugs & rock n roll” period but out-lived dozens of the “Stars” who surfaced in the same era. Jerry is still living in Memphis Tennessee, still very much in charge of his faculties & the reason why I think HE was the “Star of Stars”, is because he does everything he does, with a “finnesse” that is his and his alone. “Rock n roll”, “Gospel”, “Blues”,

you name it, Jerry Lee Lewis does it. However, it is because he does “Country Music” so superbly & also, I did NOT know that he played the GUITAR as well, I have decided to feature him on eLanka, with a song that no-one could do justice to, as Jerry does. The song ?,. Precious Memories. Here are the lyrics, folks.Jerry introduced it as one of the greatest “old songs” in the World.

PRECIOUS MEMORIES, UNSEEN ANGELS,

SENT FROM SOMEWHERE TO MY SOUL

LORD, HOW THEY LINGER, EVER NEAR ME,

AS THE SCARED PAST UNFOLD

PRECIOUS MEMORIES, HOW THEY LINGER,

LORD, HOW THEY FLOOD MY SOUL,

IN THE STILLNESS OF THE MIDNIGHT,

PRECIOUS SACRED SCENES UNFOLD

PRECIOUS FATHER, OF MY LOVING MOTHER,

FLY ACROSS THE LONELY YEARS

IN OLD HOME SCENES OF MY CHILDHOOD,

IN FOND MEMORY APPEAR, (I’M SINGING)

PRECIOUS MEMORIES, HOW THEY LINGER,,

LORD, HOW THEY EVER FLOOD MY SOUL,

IN THE STILLNESS OF THE MIDNIGHT,

PRECIOUS SACRED SCENES UNFOLD

AS I TRAVEL, DOWN LIFE’S OLD HGHWAY, (YOU KNOW, NEIGHBOURS),

I KNOW NOT, WHAT THE YEARS MAY HOLD

THEN, AS I PONDER, HOPE GROWS STRONG,

PRECIOUS PRECIOUS PRECIOUS MEMORIES,

FLOOD MY SOUL, HALLELUJAH

Jerry Lee Lewis sings this song as no-one else can, in my opinion. You have never tried to hide your “Precious Memories”, thank you for that, God bless you, Jerry Lee Lewis.

Desmond Kelly.

Star of eLanka.