“POINTS OF VIEW” by Desmond Kelly ‘the Star of eLanka’

With the so-called “Social-Media” out & around as it is today, with the never-ending predictions of doom & gloom coming to us from sooth-sayers the World over, with every bit of news, big or small “BREAKING” on our television screens, this writer, for, & on behalf of our Lankan/Aussie website,eLanka,has decided to give all of you out there, certain points of view in reference to YOU. Pardon the “poetry” folks, but this is what I DO.!



To make it interesting, let’s do it “ALPHABETICALLY”.

“A” Anyone who is Anyone, is born, And then dies.

“B” Brag not. No-one with Brains, Believes a Braggart.!

“C” Counsel only those who will Credit from Counsel.

“D” Depend not, on anyone, born alone, you Die alone.

“E” Experience comes from “age”. Nowhere Else.

“F” Find salvation ONLY through the Father (GOD).

“G” Guess not. Certainty should be your ultimate Goal.

“H” Hang your hat on a Hook. It will rest better, there.

“I” I, me & myself, should always follow you, & yourself

“J” Judge not, anyone, lest someone else Judges you.

“K” Kill no-one, because “someone” may then Kill you.

“L” Love music, animals & Life. Little else means much

“M” “Mr.Music” is My title, “Musical Memories”my life.

“N” Never take a step”back”, have a good trip “forward”

“O” Over & “over” again, not over & “under” again.

“P” Protect your Plants, to best Preserve your Planet.

“Q” Question not, the unwise, let them Question you.!

“R” Rest not, on your laurels, let them Rest on you.

“S” Sri Lanka was our homeland.Let us never forget it.

“T” Talk is cheap.Try “doing something”, for a change.

“U” U.S.A., Australia’s ally, come what may.

“V” Vested interests are fine but don’t invest too much

“W” When in doubt, contact eLanka. We’ll sort it out.

“X” Xtravagance of the “young” is Xtraordinary.

“Y” “Yes”, is the word, but then”No”is too,it’s up to you

“Z” “Zeal” is the “final”word.”Non-Zealous”, not for us.!

Desmond Kelly

Star of eLanka.