Countries should follow SL in joining Ottawa Treaty: HRW Other countries should reconsider joining the Ottawa Treaty to ban landmines following Sri Lanka’s accession to the treaty on Wednesday, the Human Rights Watch (HRW) said.

Election Commission Chairman re-noticed over two FR petitions The Supreme Court today re-noticed Elections Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya to appear in the Supreme Court on January 29 over two Fundamental Rights petition seeking an order to prevent Local Government elections being held to the Nuwara Eliya Urban Council and Ambagamuwa Pradeshiya Sabha.

Funds dry up for Grand Hyatt Hotel, Colombo The finances required to complete the controversy-ridden Grand Hyatt hotel in Colombo are not receiving approval, and the government may even end up selling the project which was built using public retirement funds, at a loss in mid-construction, Mirror Business learns.

Sriyani Wijewickreme sworn in as state minister Digamadulla District MP Sriyani Wijewickreme, who extended her support to the President recently, was sworn in as State Minister of Provincial Councils and Local government before President Maithripala Sirisena this morning, Presidential media unit said.