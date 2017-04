Opposed to reforms requiring referendum: SLFP to steering committee The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has informed the Steering Committee working on constitutional proposals that it was only supportive of constitutional reforms which does not require the approval by the people at a referendum.

SLMC insists – A/L Bio 2C,1S a must The minimum qualification for student admission to a Government or Private medical college should be at least two credit passes and an Ordinary pass ( C 2, S 1) in the biology stream at the GCE (A/L), according to the minimum standards prepared by the Sri Lanka Medical Council stated.

Uniformed Excise sleuths baffled over Chief Auditor's Avurudu treat Some 900 uniformed staff members of the Sri Lanka Excise Department are bewildered and agitated over a decision taken by the department’s Chief Auditor to collect all raided liquor stocks from countrywide stations and distribute them only among its headquarters clerical staff at a concessionary rate during the upcoming Avurudu season.

I prefer to be SLFP organiser of P'nuwara Sports Minister, Dayasiri Jayasekera said he would prefer to be the SLFP organizer of Panduwasnuwara if the post was offered to him.