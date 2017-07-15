The passing away of “ Sam the Man” in Sri Lanka – well known and respected Saxophone player and singer

Forwarding as received: it’s confirmed that our dear musician ‘Sam The Man’ has departed this life from us last night at the Mt. Lavinia Hotel .

As much as it’s sad news it’s also great to know he passed way doing what he most loved – singing & playing his saxophone. He was extremely passionate about his music and we have enjoyed his music for a few decades.

Thank you Sam for your great contribution to our small but dynamic industry!

You will surely be missed but your music legacy will always remain with us!

May you Rest In Peace .