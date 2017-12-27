THE PASSING AWAY OF A VERY MUCH LOVED LADY – Ranee Savundranayagam

OBITUARY – THE PASSING AWAY OF A VERY MUCH LOVED LADY – Ranee Savundranayagam

It is with great sadness that the news of the passing away of Ranee Sovundranayagam a member of our Sri Lanka (Ceylon) Association (WASLA) has been brought to us. She and her late husband Emmanuel, were long standing Members of our Association and known to many.

To all the many loved ones around Ranee, she will be remembered lovingly for her unassuming graciousness, understanding empathy and generosity, hence to all she was affectionately “Amma/Mum” and will be remembered so, for many years to come.

My admiration for both grew when as the editor of our Newsletter, I was in touch with them frequently when Ranee’s late husband Emmanuel subscribed fascinating articles to the newsletter reminiscing the past in Ceylon, when he transported our minds back to an era of our younger days. Many will also remember Emmanuel affectionately as ET or Savundra.



Ranee is the loving Amma/Mum to Vasanthi, Nirmali and Kumar, who with their relatives and loved ones are grieving the loss of this affectionate lady.

Just as we missed Emmanuel with his passing away, we will miss Ranee as greatly.

The WASLA President & Committee, on behalf of the Members offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and pray God will give them strength and courage to get through this trying period.

They would both have left the world, but they will never leave our memory of them.

The family has sent the following funeral arrangements:

Viewing – Thursday, 28th December at 4:00 pm

Chipper Funerals – 33 Townshend Road – Subiaco

Tel: 9381-5888

Church Service – Friday, 29th December at 1:30 pm

Christ Church Claremont (Cnr of Queenslea Drive & Stirling Highway)

Tel: 9384-9244

(You can park in the car park of Christ Church Grammar School, which is opposite the church. Also, street parking won’t be a problem as the school’s closed for the summer).