A PARODY OF THE BIG PUSSIES

by Desmond Kelly

After 37 long years, years of heartaches, trouble & strife, culminating in the fact that the Club was almost lost to “Aussie-Rules” a few years ago, Richmond’s “Tigers” have now reached the pinnacle, hit the top, and stayed.on top to win the 2017 “Cup”.

This is not going to be “an Epistle of an “Article”.

Everything that has to be said, has already been done, since the “final siren” @ the M.C.G. last arvo. My own view was that I fully expected a “closer” Grand-Final.

In a game that I consider to be the absolute BEST Spectator-Sport in the World, right now, I was somewhat disappointed that “Graham Kennedy’s Crows” who “faarked” another set of “little pussies” ,

were “faarked” themselves by the “big pussies” yesterday. Graham Kennedy himself (R.I.P), (for people with dim memories), did a show on television called

I.M.T., “In Melbourne Tonight” , ironically from Richmond or “Tigerland”, itself, in the 1980’s. This writer was honoured to be one of Graham’s guests on the show, but, for some reason or the other, Graham, who was truthfully “titled” The King Of Television, at the time, decided to “imitate” a crow-call which, because it WAS in the 80’s, almost lost him his job as television host. He made the “call” three times before being “blacked-out” just like the crows he was trying to imitate.

Anyway, that is another story. Before I digress too much, let me get back to the parody of the big Pussies.

The “Tiger-Theme” Song, like most of the others, have a well-known “tune” that these particular songs are sung-to. It really does not matter because the worst bunch of “singers”in the World would have to be A.F.L.

Players. If they “played” as they sang, there wouldn’t be a SINGLE winning team around. All of them “shout” the lyrics, most of them do not know the lyrics either, but, the “Yellow & Black” comes in loud & strong, & I would presently love to have a dollar for every time these two colours are mentioned.

For all the “Tiger-supporters”, my eLanka readers out there, & everyone else, let me just say that this is simply a slight alteration of the lyrics if the song. Let us sing it together.

“Oh, we’re from Tiger-land, a fighting fury,

We’re from Tiger-land,

We are big Pussies that DonTrump could never hold,

Because we’re strong & bold

Another footy champion-ship, is what we now behold

Oh, we’re from Tiger-land,

We’ll never weaken till the final siren goes

Little kittens, we’re not, we’ve now grown up a lot,

We are from Tiger, yellow & black,

We are from Tiger-land.

(Parody Lyrics ONLY)

From Desmond Kelly,

Star of eLanka.