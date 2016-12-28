Operation Hope – annual fundraiser luncheon

Operation Hope held its annual fundraiser luncheon on the 13th November at the Walawwa (The Bungalow) Sundown Regency, who also kindly sponsored the event. It was well attended with many newcomers. There was a trading table that had Sri Lankan pickles, chutneys and sweets, as well as a raffle, which helped to raise much needed funds to go towards providing school stationary for 150 children in Kilinochichi, as part of the first phase in the ‘Access to Basic Education’ project, that partners with LEADS in Sri Lanka. The stationary will be delivered in the New Year just in time for the school year.

It was an afternoon spent in the atmosphere of good entertainment (provided by Desmond White), a wonderful buffet and good company.

If you are interested to come to the next Operation Hope event please contact Claudette Schokman on 9704 2207 to be put on the mailing list