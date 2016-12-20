Omega-3s can be obtained from cheaper vegetable seeds

by Dr Harold Gunatillake

You are by now taking fish oil capsules or eating oily fish like salmon, tuna at least twice a week for your DHA and EPA fatty acids benefitting your body in many ways, such as lowering your triglycerides, and bad cholesterol numbers which blocks your arteries,, keeping your blood vessels elastic and linked to heart health. Omega -3s also reduce the risk of irregular heartbeats.

Sri Lankans in Sri Lanka don’t seem to get enough omega-3s to keep their heart in fine tune and for its other health benefits. Oily fish is so expensive that the average worker can afford to purchase small fish having very little omega-3 fatty acids. The fish oil capsules imported and available in supermarkets contain only about 300mg of omega-3 which is insufficient to maintain the daily body requirement, and most countries sell fish oils having 1000mg and 2000mg in each capsules quite adequate to the daily requirement. The daily requirement is between 500mg to 3,000mg.

Sri Lankans should focus on food items containing linolenic acid within the reach of the average man to get his quota of omega-3s.

Soybeans and kidney beans will boost your intake of the omega-3 fatty acids and ALA fatty acids found in plants. It is found in flaxseed oil, canola oil, soy and walnut oil (not available in Sri Lanka), red meat and dairy products among others.

ALA (alpha linoleic acid) is similar to the omega-3 fatty acids that are in fish oil called eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). Your body can change ALA into these essential fatty acids. Walnuts not available in Sri Lanka are very rich in alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) have been shown to lower cholesterol and triglycerides in people with high cholesterol.

Dietary sources having ALA are flaxseed and the oil, Canola (rape seed) oil, Tofu, and walnut and oil.

Children also need omega- fatty acids. Those kids who don’t like fish can have omega-3-fortified milk and yoghurt. Many infancy formulas now include the fatty acids DHA because research suggests its importance for brain growth.

Use oils containing omega-3s for sautéing, baking and on salad dressings. Remember olive oil and coconut oil has no omega-3 fatty acids.

Many leafy vegetables have omega-3 fatty acids ALA. Spinach, Kale and leafy vegetables including most seeds do have omega-3 forming ALA

Seaweeds and algae contain DHA found in cold-water fish. Soy foods, tofu Edamame are full of ALA.

Bread, cereal, eggs and pasta are now available in most countries with omega-3s. Read the labels when you purchase these items next at the supermarket.

So don’t depend only on fish oil capsules and oily cold fish for your daily requirement of DHA and EPA. Look around for cheaper sources of omega-3 producing ALA products, much cheaper for you,

