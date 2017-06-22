“OLDE ENGLISH”

by Desmond Kelly ‘the Star of eLanka’

It seems as though “olde English” has gone “phishing” This new/olde English word was last heard when some.Sinhalese person was asked where their partner had gone. The answer would generally be ” he has gone phishing” Our good Sinhala people are all minus the letter “f” in their alphabet and, as such, the letters “ph” is substituted . So, if you asked this person ” what has he gone phishing for? ,” the lady would probably say, “I don’t know men, I asked him and meka tharaha wuna (he got angry)) & he told me he was going phishing for maha pukka loola or something”!! I think that this is a rare big phish, oops, fish.

This writer is getting quite perplexed by all this.

I heard this “new word” this morning on the A.B.C.News on television, soon after we were told that the Government would be “gone-sking” after the new “Gonski” Education System, with the help of the “Greens”& others (including Pauline & One- Nation), was accepted, even though Catholic Schools all over the place would be very annoyed with the fact that although the new “School-Funding” legislation allows for 18 billion dollars, they, (the Catholic Schools), would STILL be worse off.

We also heard that Senator Derryn Hinch came out and said (under Parlimentary privilege) that he thought the Judiciary System in Australia leaves a lot to be desired. Good on you, Derryn, you are saying what a lot of people think (especially victims of crime).

You do the crime, you do the time, much more of it, with NO PAROLE or freedom “on bail” to go out & commit more crime.

Now, we should also import more rice from Bhutan, because I believe that a substancial amount of RICE we, in Australia are eating, with the exception of course, Australian grown rice, is laced with PLASTIC!.



There is a lot of “robust conversation” on this subject but if you are a “Chef” like I am ( I CAN cook rice ), I would urge our “rice-eaters” to check out the bag of rice at home by putting a tablespoon of raw rice in a glass of water. If ANY grains surface to the top of the glass, they are “plastic”. That means your rice is contaminated, and unless you enjoy eating plastic, get rid of this rice & buy either some Aussie rice or import some from Bhutan, or, stop eating the bloody thing and buy some sausages. This comes from Dr.Kill or Cure, & don’t tell me that I didn’t tell you about it.

As much as we don’t like it, the DEAMONS are winning too much of everything. Last weekend they thrashed the BULLDOGS & being the animal-lover I am, I do think that this year 2017, the CATS will trash anyone they come up against in the Grand Final of the A.F.L.

Far too much sad news around at the moment, so I do hope my readers of eLanka & The Lanka Times get a bit of a chuckle from the above.

I have just found out that “phishing” is just another bloody “SCAM” on the Internet. So, what’s new? .

Desmond Kelly

Star of eLanka.