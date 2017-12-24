“OLD CEYLON” The resplendent Isle. Part 2 – by Desmond Kelly ‘Star of eLanka’

To “carry-on” from part 1 (which is the natural thing to do), the primitive history of “our home-land” is enveloped in fable, yet, there is perhaps NO Country in tha World that has such a long continuous history and civilization. It is “believed” that Ceylon was part of the region of “Ophir” & “Tarshish”, from which King Solomon was supplied with gold & silver, ivory, apes & even peacocks(&hens,of course). Leads me to wonder what species of “apes” they were, because nothing has changed.!



To the ancient Greeks & Romans, (here comes that name again), it was known as “Taprobane”, by which name it was described by lumineries such as Ovid, Pliny, Ptolemny, & others. To the inhabitants of India, it was known, centuries before the Christian era, as Lanka (so what’s new? ). This is where the term “respledent” comes from, I guess. The name is still borne among the native Sinhalese & Tamil people.



Strangely, even then, in ancient times, the Chinese referred to Ceylon as the Island of jewels. To the Indian Buddhists, it was known as the “Pearl upon the brow of India”. These Indian Buddhists must have been doing “yoga” & standing on their heads, because, I have always believed that the “brow” was the forehead & that Ceylon was the “teardrop” at the bottom of India. Anyway, I may be wrong here, because I have never studied yoga.

The geology & fauna of Ceylon, point clearly to a time when it was part of the Oriental Continent, which stretched in unbroken land from Madagascar to the Malay Archipelago & northwards to the present valley if the Ganges river.



The “traditions” respecting the Island are many. “Samantakuta” (Adams Peak), is venerated in three different religons. The Buddhists believe that all FOUR BUDDHAS visited Ceylon and instructed it’s Inhabitanrs, and that Gautama Buddha left his footprint

on Adams Peak as an undying memorial of his third & last “visit”, about 600 BC. The Hindus claim the footprint as that of Siva, the most powerful of the Hindu Gods. The Muslims, perpetuating a tradition of the early Christians are equally positive that it is indeed the footprint of Adam & also that Ceylon was indeed, the “cradle” of the Human Race.



The story goes that when Adam was ejected from Paradise (which was the low-Country of Ceylon), it must have been a pretty powerful “kick” from an angry God, because he (Adam), landed on TOP of ‘his peak”, left standing on one leg, for many years, for simply disobeying God & eating a bite of rotten apple, as handed to him by his wife Eve ( how SHE escaped, I’ll never know), but because Adam was left standing for so long, his foot left an immense footprint, until Angel Gabriel, took pity on him & reunited him with Eve, for them, in turn, to beget Cain & Abel, but that is another story.



The earliest known & perhaps the FIRST inhabitants of Ceylon were the “Nagas”& the “Yakkhas”, believe it ir not. The Nagas were not too bad, but the yakkhas, well, they were devils then & probably now, EVEN.



The “Yakkhas” were the forebears of the Veddhas.



From the neolithic stone implements found in the ca caves the Veddhas inhabited, they must have been, I suppose, the earliest human beings, coming after old Solomon’s “Apes”.



Although there are no definite demarkation lines, the history of Ceylon can be devided into five (5) separate periods. The “MAHAVANSA” period. The first historical event recorded in the “Chronicles” was the invasion of Ceylon in 483 BC, by Sinhalese, under the leadership of Vijaya, grandson of a Bengal Princess & SINHAYA (Lion). By treacherously murdering TWO of the “Yakkha” Kings, then ruling the Island, & all their nobility, Vijaya gained ascendency over part of the Island, and soon, all the “Chieftains” of Lanka accepted his Sovereignty.



To finish this “chapter”, although World Cricket has nothing whatsoever to do wirh it, the fact that Vijaya’s Grandfather, who was, in fact, a LION, bowled this Bengal Maiden Over & folks, that is why, to this day, the Sinhalese are known as the “Lion Race”.



Chapter 3 to follow.

Desmond Kelly – Star of eLanka.