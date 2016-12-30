OBITUARY: SILVA – ANNE LILAMANI (nee FERNANDO)
SILVA – ANNE LILAMANI (nee FERNANDO) of Sydney, Australia passed away in Sri Lanka. Loving wife of Dr. Srilal Silva (Dental Surgeon), loving mother of Yasmin (Concord Hospital) & Amali (Westpac Bank), mother-in-law of Stephen Graham& loving grandmother of Rohan, loving sister of Manel de Mel, Anula Fernando, late Nissanka, Siri & Gamini Fernando, sister-in-law of late Lilani Peiris, Lakmini de Mel, Anil Silva & Ranjith Silva. Funeral took place on Thursday 29th December in Katana, Sri Lanka.
