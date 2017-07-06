Obituary: Russel Graham NATHANIELSZ

NATHANIELSZ. Russel. Passed away peacefully July 2, 2017 Dearly beloved husband of Beulah. Loving father of Michael, Jacqui and James. Father-in-law to Anne, James and Sylvia. Papa of Bailey, Aidan, Rani, Reuben, Kaelan, Harvey and Zachary. You never failed to do your best, your heart was true and tender, You simply lived for those you loved, and those you loved remember.

Funeral Mass of Russel Nathanielsz will be offered at St Dominic’s Catholic Church, 408 Camp Rd, Broadmeadows on MONDAY

(July 10, 2017) at 11.30 a. m. The Funeral will leave at the conclusion of Mass for burial at Northern Memorial Park, Box Forest Rd, Glenroy.

Rosary will be recited at Tobin Brothers Achievements of Life Chapel, 111 Wheatsheaf Rd, Glenroy on SUNDAY (July 9, 2017) at 6 p. m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Combined Charity. Envelopes will be available at the Church.

Published in Herald Sun on 05/07/2017