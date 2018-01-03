OBITUARY – REV. FR LAURIE SULLIVAN

SULLIVAN, Fr Lawrence SSS

SULLIVAN. Fr Lawrence (Laurie) Williams SSS. Fr. Laurie died peacefully at St Vincent’s Private Hospital, East Melbourne on Saturday 30 December 2017, aged 92. Professed in the Blessed Sacrament Congregation on 19 March 1951, Laurie was ordained on 18 January 1956, after studies at St Francis’ Church and later at Templestowe. He served faithfully and generously in Sri Lanka from 1956 until 1994 when he returned to Australia. He then served in Perth and finally at St Francis’ Church Melbourne. Laurie’s health deteriorated which required transfer to Mercy Place, Parkville, where he spent the last years of his life. He will be fondly remembered for his determination and love of the priesthood. He will be missed by his SSS brothers and his many friends. At peace in the Lord’s embrace.

SULLIVAN. Father Laurie SSS Aged 92 years. Loved son of Malachy and Mary (nee Hearn) and loved brother of John, Marge, Freda, Geoff, and Frank (all dec. ). Uncle of Anne, Brendan, Catherine, Michael (dec. ), Janet, John, Mary, Chrif, Damien, Jim and Justin and their respective families. A farm boy from Merrigum who spent his life in the service of the Lord.

SULLIVAN. The Funeral Eucharist for Fr Lawrence Sullivan SSS will be celebrated at St Francis’ Church, cnr. Lonsdale and Elizabeth Sts. Melbourne tomorrow THURSDAY (Jan. 4, 2018) at 10.30 a. m. The Funeral will leave at the conclusion of Mass for burial at Williamstown Cemetery, Champion Rd. Williamstown A Vigil Prayer service to welcome the body of Fr Lawrence Sullivan SSS will be held at the church TONIGHT WEDNESDAY (Jan 3, 2018) at 6.00 p. m.