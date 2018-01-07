by In

OBITUARY – NEVILLE WEERERATNE

WEERERATNE, Neville George Xavier, 3 December 1931 (Sri Lanka) – 3 January 2018 (Melbourne).

Loving husband of Sybil (nee Keyt), father of Ruvan & Betty, Ramesh & Brigid, Rehana & Andrew and

Amahl & Lindy. Adoring grandfather of Christopher & Roselyn and Matthew (dec), Benjamin & Nikita

and Thomas, James & Kara and David, great grandfather to Jhaisha and Ahjit. Deeply missed but never

forgotten.

Published in The Age on January 6, 2018.

Neville George Weereratne

WEERERATNE, Neville George Xavier, Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of Neville George Xavier

Weereratne, will be offered at Sacred Heart Church, 76 Warrigal Road, Oakleigh, on Wednesday, January 10,

2018 at 11.00am.

Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Boyd Chapel, Springvale Botanical Cemetery, 600 Princes

Highway, Springvale, for cremation.

No flowers by request. In lieu, donations to Kuda Kusum Orphanage would be appreciated. Envelopes will be

available at the Church.

Published in The Age on January 6, 2018.