OBITUARY – NEVILLE WEERERATNE
WEERERATNE, Neville George Xavier, 3 December 1931 (Sri Lanka) – 3 January 2018 (Melbourne).
Loving husband of Sybil (nee Keyt), father of Ruvan & Betty, Ramesh & Brigid, Rehana & Andrew and
Amahl & Lindy. Adoring grandfather of Christopher & Roselyn and Matthew (dec), Benjamin & Nikita
and Thomas, James & Kara and David, great grandfather to Jhaisha and Ahjit. Deeply missed but never
forgotten.
Published in The Age on January 6, 2018.
Neville George Weereratne
WEERERATNE, Neville George Xavier, Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of Neville George Xavier
Weereratne, will be offered at Sacred Heart Church, 76 Warrigal Road, Oakleigh, on Wednesday, January 10,
2018 at 11.00am.
Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Boyd Chapel, Springvale Botanical Cemetery, 600 Princes
Highway, Springvale, for cremation.
No flowers by request. In lieu, donations to Kuda Kusum Orphanage would be appreciated. Envelopes will be
available at the Church.
Published in The Age on January 6, 2018.
No Comments