Obituary:

Mrs Thiruselvam Wijeyanayagam (18-08-1928 to 21-06-2017)

Loving wife of Mr Wijeyanayagam, beloved mother of late Kumar, Mohan, Rajan, Wiji and Siri, mother-in -law of Puvana, Jalini, Nagarajah and Subothini, grandmother of Wijeyanthan, Wijeyanthy, Wijeyavani, Wijeyathabsun, Tharsan & Eleana, Naren, Rohan & Vanee, Dhakshini & Suseendran, Asvini, Shabna and Wijith, Great grandmother of Lydia, Alexander, Samaya and Teo, peacefully passed away.

Viewing will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday the 23 June 2017 at White Lady Funerals, 402 Pennant Hills Road, Pennant Hills. Funeral will be held at 10:30 am on Sunday the 25th June 2017 at Camelia chapel at Macquarie Park Crematorium, Cnr of Delhi Road & Plassey Road, Macquarie Park.