Obituary – Estelle de Niese

de NIESE – ESTELLE MIGNON

de NIESE. Estelle Mignon. 14.11.1926 – 12.7.2017 Much loved daughter of Esme and Cedric Joseph (dec. ). Loving sister of Vilma and Monica and the late Averil, Alastair, Eudora, Marlene, Dennis and Merrill. Darling bride of Douglas (dec. ), adored and most loving mother of Peter, Stephen, Alan, Christopher, Richard, Valerie, Marion, George, Damian, Paula, Camille and spouses, loving grandmother of 30 and Great Gran of 19. Renowned singer and much loved performing arts teacher at several girls’ schools in Colombo. Choir member of St Francis Church Melbourne. Choir Mistress at St Paul’s Coburg for over 20 years, you will always be remembered for your rendition of Schubert’s Ave Maria. Enjoy the reward you so richly deserve Mum. Always inspiring and strong, you will remain in our hearts forever. ‘Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. ‘

A Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Mrs Estelle Mignon de Niese will be offered at St Pauls Catholic Church, 562 Sydney Road, Coburg on FRIDAY (July 21, 2017) commencing at 11 a. m. Following the Mass, the Funeral will leave for Northern Memorial Park, 56 Box Forest Rd, Glenroy. The Rosary will be recited at the above Church on THURSDAY (July 20, 2017) at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinsons Australia would be appreciated, envelopes will be available at the service.

Published in Herald Sun on 17/07/2017