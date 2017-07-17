OBITUARY – DR WARWICK BARTHOLOMEUSZ

Dr. Warwick BARTHOLOMEUSZ

BARTHOLOMEUSZ

Dr Warwick

14.11.1925 – 12.07.2017

Beloved husband of Barbara (dec). Loved and loving father of Evan and Lynne; and their families.

Finally reunited with his soulmate, our Mum

Funeral Mass of Dr Warwick Bartholomeusz will be offered at Good Shepherd Church, 34

Academy Avenue, Wheelers

Hill on TUESDAY (July 18th, 2017) at 11.00 am.

The Funeral will leave at the conclusion of Mass for Cremation at the Boyd Chapel Springvale

Botanical Cemetery, Princes

Hwy, Springvale.

Rosary will be recited in Tobin Brothers Chapel, 294 Burwood Hwy, East Burwood (between Springvale and Blackburn Roads) on MONDAY (July 17th) at 7.00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Diabetes Australia Victoria, envelopes will be available at the Church.