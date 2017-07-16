Obituary: Christobel de la Motte
Obituary: Christobel de la Motte
Born in Sri Lanka on 31 March 1932
Passed away on 9 July 2017
Late of KELLYVILLE
Aged 85 years
Christobel (nee Koelmeyer), wife of late Hans, loving mother of Carol, Deanne, Brinsley, Fredrick, Adrian and Andrea. Mother-in-law of John Oliva, Rohan Sourjah, Debbie, Rio, Dale and Andrew Woods.. Loving grandmother of Mark and Krysten, Shannen and Kimberley, Yanik, and Brooke and Sabrina.
Service Details
Funeral service will be held at Garden Chapel of Castlebrook Crematorium, 712 Windsor Road, Kellyville Ridge, New South Wales, Australia on Friday, 14th July 2017 at 03:00 PM.
Viewing from 3pm, prior to commencement of service at 3.15pm.
