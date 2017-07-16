Obituary: Christobel de la Motte

Obituary: Christobel de la Motte

Born in Sri Lanka on 31 March 1932

Passed away on 9 July 2017

Late of KELLYVILLE

Aged 85 years

Christobel (nee Koelmeyer), wife of late Hans, loving mother of Carol, Deanne, Brinsley, Fredrick, Adrian and Andrea. Mother-in-law of John Oliva, Rohan Sourjah, Debbie, Rio, Dale and Andrew Woods.. Loving grandmother of Mark and Krysten, Shannen and Kimberley, Yanik, and Brooke and Sabrina.

Service Details

Funeral service will be held at Garden Chapel of Castlebrook Crematorium, 712 Windsor Road, Kellyville Ridge, New South Wales, Australia on Friday, 14th July 2017 at 03:00 PM.

Viewing from 3pm, prior to commencement of service at 3.15pm.