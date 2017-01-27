OBITUARIES – January 2017

VAN ROOYEN, Ralph Frederick

VAN ROOYEN Ralph Frederick Beloved husband and soulmate of Rosemarie. Cherished father of Debra, Judy, Arlan, loved father-in-law of Vanessa and adored grandfather of Angelique. Was called to rest with God on Jan. 18, 2017. Funeral by Basilica Funerals.

Published in Herald Sun on 23/01/2017

AMBROSE (nee De Zilva), Marie Amelia

AMBROSE (nee De Zilva). Marie Amelia 31.8.1940 – 23.1.2017 Beloved wife of Mel. Much loved mother of Anthony, Christopher and Theresa. Cherished grandmother of Gene, Beccie, Natasha, Simon and Patrick and great grandmother of Lidia. Always in our hearts

Published in Herald Sun on 25/01/2017

AMBROSE (nee De Zilva), Marie Amelia

AMBROSE (nee De Zilva). The Funeral Prayers for Marie Amelia Ambrose will be held at Tobin Brothers Currents of Life Chapel, 505 Princes Hwy, Noble Park on FRIDAY (Jan. 27, 2017) at 10 a. m. The Funeral will leave at the conclusion of the Service for burial at Springvale Botanical Cemetery, 600 Princes Hwy, Springvale. An opportunity to view Marie will be available at Tobin Brothers Chapel, 505 Princes Hwy, Noble Park on THURSDAY (Jan. 26) at 5 p. m.

Published in Herald Sun on 25/01/2017

JOHNSON – Dashell Kenneth James

JOHNSON. Funeral for Dashell Kenneth James Johnson will be held at St Mark’s Catholic Church, 10 Dimar Crt, Dingley Village on MONDAY (Jan. 30, 2017) commencing at 1.00 p. m. After Mass, the Funeral will proceed to the Springvale Botanical Cemetery, 600 Springvale Rd, Springvale for Burial. The Viewing and Rosary recital will be held in the above Church on SUNDAY (Jan. 29, 2017) at 7.00 p. m.

Published in Herald Sun on 26/01/2017

MIRAL – Joseph Marcus

MIRAL, Joseph Marcus, husband of Daphne, father of John Joseph MIRAL, in Melbourne

MIRAL – Joseph Marcus

MIRAL, Funeral Mass for Joseph Marcus will be held at St Paul’s Catholic Church, 230 Sunshine Avenue, Kealba, on Saturday, January 28, 2017, at 10.30am. Cortege will proceed after the service to Northern Memorial Park, Fawkner. Viewing and Rosary at the above Church on Friday, January 26, 2016, commencing at 7.00pm.