OBITUARIES

Compiled by Victor Melder

(E & O.E.)

(JANUARY 2017)

NUGAWELA – FREDRIKA, sister of Murray, sister-in-law of Marjorie, in West Australia. (The West Australian 3.1.2017)

MUDALIAR – VIDYA LINGAM (NITYA), husband of Satya, father of Shoni, Deepak, Mala and Bobby, in Adelaide, aged 72 years. (The Adelaide Advertiser 5.1.2017)

DE SOUZA – DR IVOR FRANCIS, husband of Sriyani, father and father-in-law of Justine & Kim, Michelle & Paul, Harsha & Anneleise and Raji, grandfather of Charlotte and Josephine, in Perth, on January 3, 2017, aged 69. (The West Australian 7.1.2017)

WEERAMANTRY – CHRISTOPHER GREGORY, husband of Rosemary (nee de Sampayo), father of Ravi, Shala, Nili, Romesh and Roshi, father-in-law of Julie, Jay, Harsha and Pat, grandfather of Samantha, Shaan, Menique, Jamie, Amahl, Shenelle, Tahlia, Marnie, Maneesha, Zara and Ishana, in Sri Lanka. Funeral in Sri Lanka (Daily News, 7.1.2017)

POMPEUS – DOROTHY (DOLLY), wife of late Alex, daughter of late Vincent & Evelyn de Cruze, mother of Deanna & Arlene, mother-in-law of Anton Martil & Maxie Pietersz, grandmother of Angelo, Tamara, Jason & Leeroy, great grandmother of Nathan, Aiden, Jarence, sister of Felicia Franke, Margie Bulner, Stanley & Leonard (all deceased), in Sri Lanka (Daily News 7.1.2017)

NICHOLAS – VICTOREEN (Nee Simons) (Pat), wife of the late Edward, mother of Marco, Ramona and Jackie, mother-in-law of Clotilda, Jeffry Claessen and the late Suren, grandmother of Lorenzo, Kelvino (Saudi), Mario, Julian, Joshua, Reno and Noel, in Sri Lanka. (Sunday Observer 8.1.2017)

JAYAMANNE – FRANCIS, husband of Karu, in Melbourne. (Contributed)

WIMALARATNE – IONA (nee De Alwis), wife of Wimal (dec), mother of Ralph and Russell (dec), Ramona (UK), Roshan (SL) and Shiranee (Dinko), in Melbourne, on January 6, 2017. (Contributed)

BARTHELOT – MIGNONNE (Nee PIERES), daughter of late Earle and Irene Pieres. Sister of late Merille. Sadly missed by Placi & Romie; Verna & Upali; and The Watsons family, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News 14.1.2017)

FERDINANDS – NITA BRIDGET, sister of Rev. Marcus Ferdinands, late Winifred, late Ignatius, Francis and Cyril, in Sri Lanka. – 47/10, Dhammaaruchi Mawatha, Wadduwa. (Daily Island 14.1.2017)

DHANAPALA – WITIYALAWDUGE, husband of Irangani Dhanapala (Keerthiratna), father of Shiranee, Anoja, Preethi, Samantha, Nalin and Shehan, father-in-law of Asoka, Keerthi, Palitha, Sunil, Sihem and Maryse, grandfather of 16, great grandfather of 2, in Melbourne 5 days before his 98th birthday. (Sunday Observer 15.1.2017)

DE LA HARPE – PETER, son of the late Elmo & Naomi, husband of Leela, father of Heather, father-in-law of Chaminda Perera, brother of Melville (late), Anton (late), Lorraine and Elaine Assauw, Pamela, Christopher, Marie and Caryl de la Harpe, brother-in-law of Bernadette, Jennifer, Jayantha Panditharatne, Kit Abeywardena, late Brian Mackay, Ranjini, Sarath Dias Jayasinghe and late Princely Dason. (Sunday Times 15.1.2017)

WEBER – MARIO WILHAM, husband of Arlene Nee Kelaart (Australia). Son of late Mr & Mrs E.F. Weber, brother of late, Alexis, Glenn and Leon, Barbara (Greece), Patrick (Australia), Polita (Italy), Jessica, Jennifer, Rio (Abu Dhabi), brother-in-law. Rienzie, Minette, Jovita (Aust.) Brian, Amal, Heather Weeraman, in Sri Lanka – A31, Samaranayake Square, Welisara, Ragama, Sri Lanka. (Daily News 16.1.2017)

d’ABRERA – BERNARD LAURENCE (28 August 1940 – 13 January 2017), husband of Lucilla, father of Dr Juan Carlos and Ysabella. Son of Dr Victor St Elmo d’Abrera and Emily (both dec), brother of Robin (dec) and of Mary-Ann and Imogen, in Melbourne. (Contributed)

DE LIMA – DOREEN, wife of the late Merville, mother of Carina and Russell, mother-in-law of Chitrasena Jayawardena and the late Valerie, sister of the late Anton Joachim and Barbara Joachim, grandmother of Gehan, Rukshan and Bjorn and great grandmother of Soraya, Kayla and Joshua, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News 20.1.20170)

NATHANIEL – F.R. (TONY), husband of Primrose Nathaniel, father of Camelia and Thushari, grandfather of Zuo long, Lianna and Ethan, on January 20, 2017, in Sri Lanka. (Sunday Observer 22.1.2017)

CLAESSEN – RADLEY LORENZ, husband of late Angela, father, father-in-law and grandfather, step-grandfather of Christopher (dec), Desiree, Peter, Jordan and Tanner, Patsy, Keith, Brad and Paige, Debbie, Adam, Tiana and Harley, Russell, Sheryl, Bonnie, Madi and Lucy, in Adelaide on January 22, 2017. (Adelaide Advertiser 24.1.2017)

CLOGSTOUN – GASTON DYLEROY ANTONY, son of Glenroy & Maureen, brother of Christina, in Sri Lanka. – 67/2A, Sri Medananda Road, off De Mel Road, Laxapthiya, Moratuwa, Sri Lanka. (Daily News 24.1.2017)

CLAESSEN – TOBY, son of Francis Claessen (Deceased) and Joan Pereira (Australia), brother of Jeremy and Cathy, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News 6.1.2017)

DE ALWIS – NELUM SRIYAKANTHI, wife of Denver Nathanielsz, mother of Natasha (Dubai) and Natalie, mother-in-law of Sanjeev Selvam (Dubai) and Pronoy Gomes, grandmother of Prarthana, Dylan and Christina, daughter of late Ivor and Ester De Alwis, sister of Olu, Kumudu and Saman, sister-in-law of Avril, Coreen, Hamil, Loudslyn, Cletus, expired in Sri Lanka on 24th January 2017. (Daily News 27.1.2017)

LODEWYKE – RITA PRIMROSE, wife of the late Fabian Lodewyke, mother of Charmaine, Jasmine, Darrell, late Rex and of Anslem (Australia), mother-in-law of Raymond Rodrigoe, Adrian Lodewyke, Sunethra and Chris (Australia), grandmother of Rienzo and Imasha, Joann,, Anton, Melissa, Melanie, Andrea, Ethan, Erin and Isabell, great grandmother of Ayden, Ashlyn and Leyandra, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News 27.1.2017)

MATTHYSZ – MAURIE VIVIAN AMOS (10.9.1926 – 22.1.2017), husband of Joyce (dec), father and father-in-law of Vivienne & Vernon and Larraine. Grandfather of Georgina, Bernadette, Guy, Adam and Patrick and their partners. Great grandfather of Tom, Roxy and Olivia, in Sydney. (Sydney Morning Herald 28.1.2017)

FREDERICK – ALLEN JOSEPH, father of Oscar, son of Walter Frederick & late Ailene Carmel Joseph (nee Ohlmus), brother late David, late Miles and late Roger, in Melbourne. – 4, Winmalee Drive, Glen Waverley, Vic 3150, Australia. (Sunday Island 29.1.2017)

HERAT – SHEILA GENEVIVE MARIE (NEE SYMONS), wife of late Sam Heart, mother and mother-in-law of late Sandhya and Chandana Weerasinghe, Santhoshi and Salinda Watapuluwa, Surn and Dipika Heart, grandmother of Chanrishan, Sharadha, Kanishka, Jeevaka, Dinushki, Yenuk, Janitha and Heshala, in Sri Lanka. – 115, Inner Flower Road, Colombo 3, Sri Lanka. (Sunday Observer 29.1.2017)

Note: All spelling of names as taken from Sri Lankan newspapers