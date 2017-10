Fresh laws for Reforming State institutes The Government was in the process of evolving fresh legislation to provide for reforming and restructuring the State institutions, a State Minister said yesterday.

JO to file a FR petition against H’tota police attack The joint opposition (JO) today said that they would file a Fundamental Rights (FR) petition over the police attack that took place in Hambantota during a protest conducted by them on Friday (6).

Appropriation Bill to be presented tomorrow The Appropriation Bill that will depict county’s estimated expenditure levels for 2018 would be presented to Parliament tomorrow, Finance Ministry said today.

Millakanda residents asked to be on alert People living along the Millakanda banks of Kalu Ganga in the Kalutara District had been asked to be on alert following the rising of water levels of Kalu Ganga and Kukule Ganga, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said today.