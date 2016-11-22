THE NON BENDERS CRICKET MATCH

photos and report thanks to Jon Karu

The much looked forward cricket encounter, between The Sri Lanka Lions ( Invitational) Team & The Sydney Instant Cricketers, for the “NON BENDERS” shield was played out at Doonside NSW, on 13TH of November 2016

Details are as follows

Both the Sri Lanka Lions (SLL) and the Instant Cricketers (IC) team, boasted an interesting mix of youthful talent, senior strugglers and geriatric geniuses, who often surprised the less chronologically challenged with their skills.

The two teams were :

The honorary umpire was Mani Manimaran from Sydney Tamil Masters cricket club

It was an enthralling game and unfortunately last year’s winners the ‘Instant Cricketers’ were unable to retain the trophy, rather as one losing stalwart very correctly pointed out, the shield needed a good clean-up, and hence was sent to the cleaners !!

The participants from both sides played to their full potential & contributed well, making it a great spectacle.

The ICs batted first & scored 172 in 38 overs ( with one retiring after scoring the maximum allowed runs and another injured) & in return the SLL’s ( invitational) team, scored the required runs on the 34TH over with two wickets in hand

As expected, there were some ‘difficult sitters !!!’ dropped by the ICs & true to form,

the fielding was lacking the customary athleticism, which at one time in the distant past (sadly) was the hallmark of the ICs!!.

That being said, it was still not an excuse for the loss.

It has also now become customary to acknowledge the injuries received by players during the game and the heroism with which they persevered on throughout the innings.

Mahesh – recipient of a ‘ toe cracker” while batting

Shantha G – pulled a muscle “somewhere” , also while wielding the willow

Jana – severe ‘Hammie’ while batting

JP – calf muscle injury at the start of the fielding (yet to be verified !!! because he generally avoids fielding J )

Shantha Kule – “face butted” the ball while fielding

Our sincere admiration of these ‘warriors’ who battled on overcoming the odds.

And to all the other players, who at the time of writing this article are still discovering muscles they didn’t know they had.

At the end, as they say in the classics, a good time was had by all, AND

a tired, injured and very very weary BUT happy, bunch of oldiesl returned home to the arms of their loved ones ( ??!!!).

It appears everyone is now eagerly looking forward to the next encounter in 2017 – God Willing of course.

Top scorers for IC’s were Alex 37 n/o, Anton 27 , Rajkumar 27 & Mathi 20.

Best bowlers for the SLL’s were Ken Brohier 3 for 18 & Priya Mudoon 2 for 18

Top Scorers for SLL’s were Prasanna 35 not out, Gamini 35 n/o, Shantha G 20, Ken 18, Priya 15 n/o & Lalith 16 n/o

Best bwlers for ICs were Rajan V 2 for 14 & Anton 2 for 25.

Special awards, as noted below, were given out by one of the founders of “the instant cricketers” – Thayalan Gasperson, at the end of play.

Best bowler – Rajan Vijay

Best batsman – Neville Alexander

Best fielder – Gamini Jayawardena

Man of the match – Ken Brohier

Spirit of the game – Philip Muller

