You need to eat anti-inflammatory foods – by Harold Gunatillake

You need to eat anti-inflammatory foods – by Dr. Harold Gunatillake

Inflammatory process in our bodies is a defensive mechanism against infections. How does it happen? As soon as an infection occurs due to some germs in any part of the body- the regional blood vessels promptly expand opening a pathway for the defensive cells and immune cells to get into the focus of infection. There are cells called macrophages that eat up the germs that are causing the inflammatory process. The whole system of this defence process is complicated, but the main fact is that such a system in our body is a great benefit for the elimination of any local inflammatory process.

This mechanism can fail due to the overreaction of the immune system and start attacking healthy body tissues.

There are certain foods that enhance the defensive mechanism to ward of infections and you should concentrate on such foods for daily consumption

Such foods are- Fatty fish: Chocolate: Cruciferous and dark leafy vegies including broccoli, cauliflower, kale and Brussel sprouts: Bob choy: Spinach: Flaxseed: Green Tea: Tomatoes: Mushrooms: Olive oil: Beans: Turmeric: Nuts like cashew, almond and walnuts: soy: chickpeas: Fruits like Papaw: Avocados, strawberries, blue berries, cherries and oranges: dairy foods: water: herbs like cloves, cinnamon, oregano, Pumpkin, sage: whole grain as opposed to refined, white bread, cereals, rice and pasta, and a few more

Mediterranean diet that incorporates of olive oil, wholegrains, fish, vegies and red wine is anti-inflammatory and no wonder the people in the Mediterranean belts live healthily a long life.

All anti-inflammatory foods are rich in antioxidants to help fight free radicals. Free radicals are unstable oxygen molecules- are responsible and contribute to aging. These foods help reduce your risk of heart disease and developing cancer. Berries including strawberries, blue berries and acai berries contain polyphenols which may combat cancer and degenerative diseases like arthritis.

Fibre in these foods may help to lower blood pressure, improve cholesterol numbers in your blood and prevent constipation. Fibre also feeds the microbiomes in your gut that boosts your immune system.

All meat products are inflammatory and their consumption should be reduced to a minimum. On the other hand fish is anti-inflammatory and as cold as a cold fish.