Miss World 2017: Haryana girl Manushi Chhillar ends India’s dry spell at the International beauty pageant by reclaiming the crown 17 years after Priyanka Chopra’s epic win

Source: Yahoo Lifestyle

Seventeen years ago, Priyanka Chopra made India proud by getting crowned Miss World 2000. And now, ending India’s dry spell at the international beauty pageant, Haryana Girl Manushi Chhillar has won the Miss World 2017 crown. Miss World 2016 winner Puerto Rico’s Stephanie Del Valle passed on the coveted crown to the new queen. Manushi was earlier crowned this year’s Femina Miss India World 2017, which got her the ticket to the global competition.

Miss Mexico Andrea Meza was announced the first runner up, while Miss England Stephanie Hill was declared the second runner up at an event held at Sanya City Area, China.

Miss India Manushi Chillar, 21, was named one of the five winners of the Beauty with a Purpose award at Miss World 2017 at the Sanya City Arena . The other winners of the title were contestants from South Africa, Vietnam, Indonesia and Philippines. Our girl made it from top 40 to 15. As many as 108 beauty queens from different parts of the world participated in the prestigious beauty pageant.

It was her heartfelt response to the question posed by the judges that made her win the coveted title — which profession in the world deserves the highest salary and why. Manushi replied: “My mother has been my biggest inspiration, so I have to say, a mother’s job. It is not always about cash, but love and respect as well. A mother deserves that the most,” she said.

Manushi Chillar, born to doctor parents from Haryana, studied at St. Thomas School in Delhi and Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women in Sonepat. In an interview during her grooming, she said: “The only thing I believe is certain in life is uncertainty, and this is what is amazing about the pageant.”She had also said that she is confident of winning the crown. Apart from the title, Chillar also won the Beauty with Purpose award.

(With Inputs from IANS)