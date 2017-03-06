A migrant job seeker’s struggle in Australia: how to guide yourself

by Alok Das

Preface

Are you a migrant? Have you ever struggled to find a job, or –if you are a new migrant – are you struggling at the moment to find a job? You may have seen stories on the TV news or read it in newspapers that qualified migrants, failing to get a job in their field, are working in jobs that are below their skills and qualifications. These types of stories surely don’t boost your morale, do they?

Well, if you did not have to struggle, you are either very lucky or probably there are not many skilled people in your field of work. However, the number of lucky people, as common sense dictates, are always a few. I am a migrant and when I was new to Australia I had to struggle a lot to find a suitable job. So I am keen to share some of my learnings with you in case you find these of any help.

Now let me make one point clear: I am not a super successful person (the likes of Harry Triguboff or Maha Sinnathamby or Tan Le). I am a very common place person (more like a next door neighbour) and probably that’s why you will be able to relate to my learning points more than to the lessons from super successful people. Success for me is a very heavy term. Instead I will, as befits a commonplace man, use the word ‘achievement’. Like you I have also struggled to find a job (not that I do not struggle no; for most migrants, the struggle is never over), received rejections, became upset, but then I continued my search and eventually managed to have some ‘achievements’.

What sorts of jobs can I do?

To start with, you can do any type of jobs you have done your home country unless you are an astronaut. It is very important to have faith in yourself. Just because you have seen some negative news in the media does not mean that you have to be frustrated. Keep in mind media highlights many successful migrants too. And, there is no reason why you cannot be an achiever. I know from my personal experience that it is easier said than done but I will tell you what a friend once told me: ‘If you cannot sell yourself to your own self, how can you sell yourself to others (potential employers)?’ Believe that you also can be an achiever.

Some specific jobs may require accreditation of your education from the relevant industry bodies. So talk to those bodies if needed.

Now this is where it becomes tricky and also a test on your nerves. While you search for a job, your bills do not stop coming. So be pragmatic and do some job (some people call these ‘odd jobs’) that will help you with your bills. Divide your time between your ‘odd job’ and search for your desired job. Remember, searching for a job is a regular job itself and requires a lot of preparations and efforts.

Where to start from?

The first point is looking for jobs. The best way to look for your desired job is searching it online. You can look for jobs in sites like http://www.seek.com.au or in LinkedIn. You can also refer to newspaper pages that run job circulars.

For an ‘odd job’ that will help you pay your bills until you find a job, ask a friend or someone you know. Let them know that you are open to opportunities. You can also look for such jobs on newspapers and then call the employer directly.

Once you find a job add, analyse if you have the skills to do that job. If you do not have all the skills that is fine. It is not unusual for a jobseeker to not have all the skills. However, if you see that you consistently see one or two particular skills lacking, start working on them. It is not necessary to run to enrol in a course. Use your good friends Google and YouTube. Also if possible ask someone you know work in such a job as to how you can learn that particular skill.

How to apply for a job?

After you have spotted a job circular, the first point to apply for a job is to have a good resume and a good cover letter. Then follow the instructions on the circular as to how to send the resume and the cover letter, i.e. through an email or uploading them through a specific website. If there is a contact number on the job circular it is a good idea to call the recruiter in case you have any specific queries about the job.

How to write a good resume and a cover letter?

It is hard to define a good resume as the desired templates vary from country to country. In some countries it is a practice for jobseekers to mention their date of birth, father’s name, ancestral village on the resume. But, please do not mention these on an Australian resume. The best way to find a sample resume is searching it in Google or checking with a friend who works in that particular field. Same approach applies for writing a good employer. Recruiters always appreciate a cover letter along with a resume.

Also every time you apply for a job, you need to customise your resume and your cover letter with emphasis on what has been mentioned in the job circular. That way the recruiter can make an opinion as to how much research you have done about the job. There is no ‘one size fits all’ solution for resumes and cover letters.

Always include your mobile number and email ID in your resume and cover letter.

How to prepare for a job interview?

If a potential recruiter is happy with your resume they will call you. Speak to them professionally. Do not get nervous, take it like a normal conversation. If you are in a busy market you can tell them that you will not hear them clearly and offer to call them back as soon as possible. Always avoid noisy places to talk to a recruiter. Remember the golden rule, ‘First impression counts.’ Once the recruiters confirm the venue and the time of the interview, they normally email you. It is ok to politely request them to email you their location and the time of the interview.

In Australia, recruiters follow the S-T-A-R (Situation-Task-Action-Result) method for interviews. The best way to understand this approach is ask yourself questions like, ‘Tell us about a situation where you worked in a team to deliver the best results for your company?’

You may not be familiar with this approach but do not panic; this is not Rocket Science, you can master it easily. Google it and you will find many helpful pages. In YouTube, I find the lectures by Anthony Staggs specifically helpful for this approach.

It is a good idea to think about the questions and write the brief answers on a piece of paper and later trial these with a friend. In addition, I recommend that you record at least two of your answers from your practice session with your friend and play the recording later. That way you can judge your speaking performance and decide if you need to change anything. Also you can play the recording in front of someone you know and who work in your specific field for their feedback.

Do a research about the organisation who are hiring. Check their website and specifically read their vision statement and values. Note them on a piece of paper so you remember them and later refer to in the interview.

How to talk to a recruiter in an interview?

Most importantly, arrive on time. If they have given you the interview time at 2pm, arrive at least 15 minutes early, as they may have some formalities to complete. Avoid running late, however, if for any emergency or delay in public transport you run the risk of running late, call the recruiter and let them know of the potential delay.

Dress up appropriately for the interview. Grooming is very important, so make sure you are well presented for the interview. That means make sure you have the shower, wear properly ironed clothes and use an appropriate perfume. Do a warm handshake.

In the interview:

• Keep your cool.

• Take it as a regular conversation.

• Listen carefully before you speak.

• If you are not sure what the recruiter has asked, request a clarification.

• Have a proper eye contact with the interviewer.

• Keep a smiling face.

• Do not speak too fast or too slow. Speak at a normal pace.

One very important point to remember is if a recruiter asks, ‘What have you done?’, people from some countries may respond ‘I have done M.Sc. in Electrical Engineering’ but this is not necessarily what the recruiter wanted to know. They may have wanted to know what sorts of jobs you have done so far. So, if unsure, clarify with them if they wanted to know about your education or your work experience.

At the end of the interview, the interviewer may ask you, ‘Do you have any questions?’. It is a good practice to ask questions. However, remember:

Do not ask a question just for the sake of asking.

Ask questions that indicate you are serious about the job.

Some good questions to ask are:

• What is the work culture here?

• What are the next steps?

How to deal with rejections?

It is very normal to get rejections. You may feel let down and that is quite normal too. But do not let yourself down. A rejection may tell you many things that will actually help you.

To understand why you were not selected, it is a good practice to call the recruiter and request a feedback. Indeed recruiters appreciate such calls. Their feedback help you understand where you need to improve. Always be positive and start looking for your next job. Once you are successful – and there is no reason why won’t be successful in securing a job if you try hard – you will probably laugh off the fact that once you were upset at a rejection.

Wish you all the best in your job search.