While the Pakistan Cricket Board is still awaiting official security clearance from the Punjab government for the tour to go ahead, the proposal involves a three-match T20 series against the Pakistan national team, which would be recognised as full ... and more »

UPDATE: CRICKET'S pay war has reached breaking point, with chief executive James Sutherland and players' union counterpart Alistair Nicholson to square off mano a mano on Sunday in a meeting which is all that stands between the game and utter crisis.