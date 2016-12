President said not got mandate for Constitutional changes: MEP President Maitripala Sirisena is reported to have told the Mahajana Eksath Peramuna (MEP) that he had not got any mandate for constitutional changes that need to be referred to the people for approval through a referendum, it is learnt.

Looming power shortage: CEB seeks purchase of power for 6 months The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) is to urgently lease purchase power at a cost of nearly Rs. 35 per unit for the next six months on an emergency basis at a total cost of Rs. 8 billion, the Daily Mirror learns.

UNP hits out at SLFP saboteurs working with JO The government’s main constituent party the UNP today charged that some SLFPers who are dealing with the Joint opposition are working to sabotage the development programmes of the government.

Development Bil: JHU says must bring in Bill with required amendments The Jathika Hela Urumaya (JHU) said today that the Development (Special Provisions) Bill should be brought in with necessary amendments despite petty political gains as it was crucial to establish a powerful institute in encouraging and retaining foreign investors in the country.