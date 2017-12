President instructs CB to extend currency exchange deadline President Maithripala Sirisena has instructed the Central Bank to extend the deadline to return mutilated currency notes until March 31,2018, the President’s Media Division said yesterday.

SL Navy arrests 13 Indian fishermen At least 13 Indian fishermen have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for poaching in the Sri Lankan waters early this morning.

Man shot dead by two gunmen in Kadawatha A 37-year-old man was killed when two unidentified gunmen arrived in a motorcycle opened fired at him at Ranmuthugala in Kadawatha last night.

I will explain various steps for Sri Lanka success: Jauncey On a tour to Bangladesh next month, Sri Lankan team will not only be benefited with the appointment of Chandika Hathurusinghe (Head Coach) and Thilan Samarweera (batting coach) but also Dr. Phil Jauncey (psychologist) because all three have worked with the Bangladesh team.