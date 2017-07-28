MARCELITO POMOY

By Desmond Kelly ‘the Star of eLanka’

Not much needs to be said. Quite the BEST Voice/s (together) , I think I have ever heard.

The talent of this “Phillipina-Man” is “PHENOMENAL” & that is an understatement. He sings another beautiful song/hymn, called “The Prayer”(on You-Tube), and listening to it this morning absolutely made my day. THIS IS A SINGER!!, all my readers of eLanka, everywhere around the World. I have always loved Hawaiian, Samoan, & Music from the Islands, as well as “Country Music” , as everybody already knows, BUT there aren’t too many “Vocalists” who can sing like this guy can . He sings male/female “duets” with HIMSELF. I have NEVER seen anyone do that, and I have been “around” for 81 years now. Not only is/are the voices SUPERB, the “FEELING” he puts into “The Prayer” would have the most hard-hearted, reach for the tissues.

The lyrics of this song/prayer also, were written by Marcelito &, as usual, for the benefit of some readers, I will leave them with the “English” introductory lyrics to the song. To those who can, please google it on You-Tube and I promise you folks, you will enjoy it , as I have done.



“THE PRAYER”

I PRAY YOU’LL BE OUR EYES, AND WATCH US WHERE WE GO

AND HELP US TO BE WISE, IN TIMES THAT WE DON’T KNOW

LET THIS BE OUR PRAYER, WHEN WE LOSE OUR WAY

LEAD US TO THE PLACE, GUIDE US WITH YOUR GRACE

TO A PLACE WHERE WE’LL BE SAFE

I PRAY WE’LL FIND YOUR LIGHT, AND HOLD IT TO OUR HEARTS

WHEN STARS GO OUT EACH NIGHT/ Continues in prayer.

One of the most INCREDIBLE renditions of a song that I’ve been priviledged to see & hear.

Desmond Kelly.

Star of eLanka.