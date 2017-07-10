Manny Candappa Funeral Details

Funeral Details of Emmanuel (Manny) Candappa

(Father of Orion, Chrismarie, Fr Dishan and Nimmi, Brother of Prudence),

Please feel free to attend one or both services.

Rosary/Viewing:

Friday 14 July at 8.15pm

St John Vianney’s Church

23 Police Road, Springvale North (Mulgrave)

Funeral:

Saturday 15 July at 11.30am

St John Vianney’s Church

23 Police Road, Springvale North (Mulgrave)

Followed by a Reception

Please pass this on to any others who we might have inadvertently missed.

We are asking people to bring along the title of their favourite book, or SMS 0413135889

Dad had a nature about him that drew affection and respect from a wide range of people. He would partake in conversation and show the same interest, sincerity and enthusiasm irrespective of the person. He loved rich conversation, reading and writing, he loved people, and above all, he loved God. We have lost count of the number of friends and acquaintances who have said how much they enjoyed talking to Manny, the inspiration they gained from his faith and humility, the admiration they had for his intellect, his wide knowledge in literature, politics and history, and his near photographic memory. I can walk in to a bakery Manny frequented nearly 10 years prior and I’d still be asked how Dad is, such was his effect on people.

Though in ill health the last couple of years, Manny’s passing was not expected, he was a fighter, with a zest for life, making apt a friend’s playful nickname of “Lazarus”. Manny shared a deep and mutual love of his family and friends. We have been left with a painful void, and we truly appreciate your support and kind words during this time.

Family of Manny.